Pres. Trump coming to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSIL) -- President Donald Trump will headline a rally in Kentucky the night before Election Day. The rally will be at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, an is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. (EST) on Nov. 4.

Gov. Matt Bevin is running for reelection in a tough campaign against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, and has aligned himself with Trump. Bevin touts his connections with the president as beneficial to Kentucky. Trump headlined a Louisville fundraiser for Bevin this summer.

Beshear has focused on state issues and Bevin's feud with education groups in his bid to win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

