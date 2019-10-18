Lawn and gardening tips for Fall

The company that makes Walmart's Great Value pork and turkey sausage patties is recalling nearly 6,500 pounds of the products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
We're well into Fall, but, there are things you can be doing to improve your garden and protect your gardening equipment.
Students at Southeastern Illinois College are hosting a spooky fundraiser this weekend.
In celebration of SIU's 150th birthday, the university is waiving the fee for undergraduate applications through November 1, 2019.
President Donald Trump will headline a rally in Kentucky the night before Election Day.
If you're looking for new employment, this edition of the Job Squad Report may be the answer.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board gave staff at Walker's Bluff in Carterville the green light Friday to submit their renovation plans to the Illinois Gaming Board.
A new government report shows that two of Amtrak's Illinois trains routes are among the worst-performing in the nation
Investigators believe a man found dead in West Frankfort on Thursday died of natural causes.
An inmate who walked away from a McCracken County Jail training facility earlier this week is back in custody.
