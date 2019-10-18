SIC Hosts Zombie Shoot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIC Hosts Zombie Shoot

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Students at Southeastern Illinois College are hosting a spooky fundraiser this weekend. If you have a bow, and have always wanted to shoot it at zombies, this may be for you.

The school's archery program is hosting their second annual Zombie Shoot. To take part, you need to bring your own bow, release, arrows and $15 to shoot your first fifteen targets.

Alli Armstrong, an Archery coach with the school, said fundraisers like this play a big role in the team's success, "To have those extra funds sitting there to get them to be competitive with the other teams we see at regionals and nationals is very important and very crucial to our success in winning gold at these events."

The event started Friday and continues Saturday, October 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

