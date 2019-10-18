Report: 2 Illinois routes among Amtrak's worst performing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: 2 Illinois routes among Amtrak's worst performing

CHICAGO (AP) -- A new government report shows that two of Amtrak's Illinois trains routes are among the worst-performing in the nation.

Amtrak's Illini and Saluki trains run between Union Station in Chicago and Carbondale in Southern Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Office of Inspector General for Amtrak released a report Thursday revealing that only 6% of northbound Illini trains arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time during the 12-month period ending last September. Only 17% of southbound Saluki trains arrived on time, and 18% were late by more than an hour.

The report highlighted poor on-time performance as a crucial factor contributing to Amtrak's operating loss of $171 million for the fiscal year.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who is on the Senate's transportation committee, called both trains' performance "unacceptable."

