Coroner: No foul play after man found dead in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead Thursday in West Frankfort.

The coroner's office says Michael J. Childers, 57, of Herrin, was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His body was found in a wooded area on South Logan Street.

Investigators say Childers was homeless and was known to stay in that wooded area.

Preliminary autopsy results, as well as x-rays, ruled out traumatic injuries. The coroner's office says those preliminary results reveal Childers died of natural causes.

Toxicology results are still pending and may take four to six weeks.