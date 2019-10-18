Escaped McCracken County inmate taken into custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Escaped McCracken County inmate taken into custody

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- An inmate who walked away from a McCracken County Jail training facility earlier this week is back in custody. 

Christopher Peevyhouse was arrested just after 1 p.m. Friday while walking down South Gum Springs Road. 

Authorities say Peevyhouse walked away from the jail's welding course at 2400 Washington Wednesday evening

Peevyhouse now faces an escape charge along with his original charges. He's being held in the McCracken County Jail. 

