New Chicago mayor faces familiar problems as teachers strike

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office declaring it "a new day" for the nation's third-largest city and pledging to change the way City Hall operated under Rahm Emanuel and for decades before him.

But with teachers in Chicago Public Schools hitting the picket lines this week, Lightfoot finds herself facing many of the same challenges as her predecessor, whose years of conflict with the Chicago Teachers Union included a seven-day 2012 strike.

About 25,000 teachers and staff were on strike for the second day Friday.

It's the biggest test yet for Lightfoot, who ran as a political outsider and defeated an establishment politician in a landslide.

It's also her opportunity to show how she is different from or better than Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff.

