Chicago's top cop: Medication mistake led to falling asleep

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's top police officer says his failure to take the proper blood pressure medication caused him to feel lightheaded as he drove home late at night this week.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he then fell asleep while parked by a stop sign. He's ordered an internal investigation saying he wants to assure the public that he's not trying to hide anything about his actions or the actions of officers who responded to a 911 call from a passerby.

Officers allowed Johnson to drive home without requiring that he take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer test. Johnson says officers do such tests only when a motorist appears impaired or officers smell alcohol or cannabis.

Johnson says the Chicago Police Department's Internal Affairs Division will handle the probe.

