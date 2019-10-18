Gov. Pritzker appeals FEMA flood aid denial

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is asking the federal government to reconsider its denial of individual assistance to victims of spring flooding.

The governor has appealed FEMA's decision to deny help to 1.4 million people impacted by Mississippi and Illinois River flooding.

“My administration is aggressively appealing these decisions because we are committed to pursuing every opportunity to secure the federal funding that will help our communities recover,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are more than three months removed from this disaster and individuals, businesses and local governments are still feeling its impact. We will leave no stone unturned in our work to ensure our communities get the resources they deserve and we will stand with our partners in every region of the state to ensure all Illinoisans can rebuild.”

Illinois' request for individual assistance is one of the first to be considered under a new rule which has FEMA looking at six factors for funding consideration. Illinois has provided additional information that leaders say make its case for individual assistance even stronger.

“Given that Illinois’ request is one of the very first to be evaluated using the Federal Emergency Management Agency's new IA factors – and certainly the largest such request to date – it is imperative that FEMA strike the proper balance when evaluating these factors,” said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Every state in the nation is watching, as the ultimate resolution of Illinois’ request could significantly impact how requests for IA are decided for years to come.”



