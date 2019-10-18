Man who got heart transplant as a baby marks milestone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who got heart transplant as a baby marks milestone

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Doctors were hoping the heart transplanted to Brett Meyers would last 10 years. Instead, the St. Louis man is marking 30 years since he received the new heart as an infant.

KMOV-TV reports that Meyers was just a couple of months old when he received a heart transplant in 1989 at St. Louis Children's Hospital. He was, at the time, the youngest patent ever at the hospital to undergo the procedure.

Meyers as born without his left ventricle. At the time, transplants for babies were unusual.

Today, Meyers is active and working, along with volunteering.

The hospital says that in the past year, transplants were successful in all 41 pediatric patients who received new hearts.

