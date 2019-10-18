Slightly warmer weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Slightly warmer weekend

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Cold air that has been over the region the past few days will move off to the east allowing for a little warm-up in the weekend.  The increased southerly flow will bring more clouds to our skies but the chance of rain remains very small until Sunday night and Monday. 

Jim runs down all the numbers in the forecast tonight on News 3.

