Allegations against Catholic priest lead to his resignation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic priest in Kentucky has resigned as pastor of a church following allegations of inappropriate contact made by two men.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that in a letter Tuesday, Bishop John Stowe accepted the resignation of the Rev. Alan Carter as pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Danville.

Catholic Diocese of Lexington communications director Don Clemmer says Carter was removed as vocations director of the diocese last month following the first allegation, which Clemmer says dates back to when Carter was ordained seven years ago.

Clemmer says the second allegation "cast the first allegation in an even more serious light." He says it led to Carter being suspended from ministry.

Details about the allegations weren't released.

Clemmer says he's not aware of any criminal charges against Carter.

