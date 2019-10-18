Purses, cellphones no longer allowed in Williamson County Courthouse

MARION (WSIL) -- Security changes are coming to the Williamson County Courthouse.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick and Presiding Circuit Judge Brad Bleyer announced the changes Friday.

As of November 1, 2019:

• Cellphones and electronic devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse. (Electronic devices will be defined as any device capable of sending or receiving information through a cellular or wifi system.)

• Recording devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.

• Purses and backpacks will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.

Courthouse employees, attorneys, and members of the media conducting business will be exempt from the changes.