Purses, cellphones no longer allowed in Williamson County Courth - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Purses, cellphones no longer allowed in Williamson County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Security changes are coming to the Williamson County Courthouse. 

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick and Presiding Circuit Judge Brad Bleyer announced the changes Friday. 

As of November 1, 2019:

• Cellphones and electronic devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse. (Electronic devices will be defined as any device capable of sending or receiving information through a cellular or wifi system.)
• Recording devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.
• Purses and backpacks will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.

Courthouse employees, attorneys, and members of the media conducting business will be exempt from the changes.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.