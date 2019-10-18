Woman admits to helping boyfriend in post office heist - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman admits to helping boyfriend in post office heist

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A woman who worked as a teller at a suburban St. Louis post office has pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend rob a fellow postal employee.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that 27-year-old Arielle Steed, of St. Louis, entered the plea Thursday. Her boyfriend, Dywane Upchurch, walked into the post office in Richmond Heights in December 2018 after she stacked the cash from the registers on the counter at closing time. Prosecutors say Upchurch forced Steed and another employee at gunpoint into a restroom before stealing $8,800.

Upchurch previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a postal service employee while committing a robbery. Upchurch is scheduled to be sentenced in January and Steed in March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.