Kentucky governor highlights national issues in campaign - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor highlights national issues in campaign

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - In a state where the president's popularity surpasses his own, Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is turning hot-button national issues into bluegrass state reelection themes as he appeals to Donald Trump's base.

He repeatedly slams Democrats' impeachment push against Trump.

By contrast, Bevin's challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, has stuck to a state-based script, touting teachers' raises and legalized casino gambling. The bitter rivals are locked in a close race to be decided Nov. 5 in the solidly Republican state.

Bevin often sets his sights on Washington issues, from illegal immigration to impeachment, that may have no direct effect on Kentucky other than to fire up his conservative base. Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the White House in 2016 and remains a commanding figure in the state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.