Attorney tied to controversial case to host Buttigieg event

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ERRIN HAINES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to attend a Chicago fundraiser co-hosted by a former city attorney who tried to block the release of video depicting the police shooting death of Laquan McDonald .

An invitation lists Steve Patton as a co-host of the Friday event. He led Chicago's law department when McDonald's 2014 death stirred protest and resulted in an officer's conviction. The tape contradicted police accounts.

Buttigieg has faced criticism over his handling of race as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, where simmering tension erupted this summer after police shot and killed an African American man. The fundraiser is the latest example of his sometimes awkward efforts to improve his standing in the black community.

His campaign declined to comment.

