Official attempts to ban guns at St. Louis parks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Official attempts to ban guns at St. Louis parks

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis official is seeking to designate the city's parks as child care facilities so they're exempt from a Missouri law allowing people to carry concealed firearms without permits and training.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alderman Cara Spencer is introducing a bill Friday that also would require signs explaining the gun prohibition to be posted at park entrances, parking areas, playgrounds and sports fields.

Spencer said Thursday that, "It's time to push the envelope here." She says the Legislature "doesn't understand the level of gun violence here."

State law permits child cares to ban the carrying of guns, along with churches, hospitals and some other locations. But parks aren't on the list.

State Sen. Eric Burlison, a Springfield Republican, criticized Spencer's move, saying it's "manipulating the statutes."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.