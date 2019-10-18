Job Squad: October 18, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for new employment, this edition of the Job Squad Report may be the answer.

Wexford Health Sources, Inc hopes to fill multiple positions. The Vienna Correctional Center needs a Medical Records Director and Site Manager. The shift is Monday-Friday. For more information contact Jennifer Richter at jrichter@wexfordhealth.com or apply at the link.

Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for temporary snowplow drivers, also known as Snowbirds. Pay is $20.55 an hour and wok will last until mid-April. You must have a commercial driver's license and willing to submit to a background check. A physical, vision screening and drug screening will also be required. To learn more click here.

New Kahala in Carbondale needs a part-time delivery driver. You'd be asked to work a couple of nights a week along with some on-call shifts. You must have reliable transportation and some food service experience. To submit an application visit New Kahala's Facebook page.



Walker's Bluff in Carterville is looking to hire a prep-cook. The position is full-time and some experience is preferred. There are several shifts available and compensation will depend on your prior experience. To apply head to Walker Bluff's Facebook page.

The Dream Job should be of interest to Disney Fans. The Website "Reviews.org" is paying someone 1-thousand dollars to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. You'll also get a year-long subscription to Disney Plus along with a Disney-themed movie-watching kit. Think you're up to the challenge? Head to Reviews.org to apply by November 7.

