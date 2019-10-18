3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood.

Police spokesman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar says officers were on patrol just before 9 p.m. Thursday when they heard the sound of gunfire. The Kansas City Star reports that police then saw two people in the middle of the street and attempted to stop them. El-Ashkar says one of the people was armed with a firearm and surrendered, while the other person was captured after running away.

Officers then found the bodies of two adults outside of a home and a third adult inside. Their names weren't immediately released.

El-Ashkar says police aren't looking for any suspects. No information about a motive had been released.

