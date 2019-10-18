Police: Man beat sister with pan, killed dad with crossbow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man hit his sister with a frying pan and then fatally shot his father with a crossbow.

News outlets report 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III was taken into custody hours after the Thursday attack.

Police say they responded to a Louisville home that afternoon and found Beavers' father dead. The sister was found suffering serious wounds. It's unclear who called police.

It's also unclear what motivated the attack, what charges the man could face and whether he has a lawyer who can speak for him.

