Police: Man beat sister with pan, killed dad with crossbow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man beat sister with pan, killed dad with crossbow

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man hit his sister with a frying pan and then fatally shot his father with a crossbow.

News outlets report 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III was taken into custody hours after the Thursday attack.

Police say they responded to a Louisville home that afternoon and found Beavers' father dead. The sister was found suffering serious wounds. It's unclear who called police.

It's also unclear what motivated the attack, what charges the man could face and whether he has a lawyer who can speak for him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.