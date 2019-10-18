Quiet weekend, but another strong cold front on Monday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It may be another chilly start to the day, but the afternoon is going to a dandy.

High pressure has moved east of the region putting us back in a light south and east wind which will bump temperatures back into the upper 60s. A really nice fall afternoon.

The weekend is generally quiet with a few more clouds Saturday afternoon as a weak cold front attempts to approach from the west. The front washes out before making it to the mid-Mississippi Valley, so the warm, quiet weather will stick around through Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, another strong storm system will develop in the Plains. This system will track into the Upper Midwest and drag a cold front across the Midwest. That front is expected to arrive into our area Monday morning.

Forecast models have hinted at a lot of wind energy with this system. It's enough we are tracking the potential for a couple stronger storms on Monday morning. In addition to storms, localized heavy rain is also possible.

By Monday afternoon, the front is expected to be shifting east with cooler and quieter air following.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.