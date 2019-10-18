Thousands expected to attend Fort Massac Encampment

The annual Fort Massac Encampment is a chance for visitors to see what life was like on the Illinois frontier.

The park is transformed to look like the 1700 or 1800s with reenactors dressed in period clothing, cannons booming off and skilled trades people making their crafts.

Popular food and drinks of the era will also be available for purchase such as elk burgers, buffalo chili, stew and Indian fry bread.

Activities are the same on Saturday and Sunday, the schedule is as follows:

10 a.m - Posting of Colures at the Old Fort

10:30 a.m. - 42nd Royal Highlanders' Bagpipe Band at the main event area

11:30 a.m Voyaguers Canoe Welcome at the Riverfront

1 p.m. Fashion show

3 p.m. - Mock Battle/ Military Tactical Demonstration

5 p.m. - Military Retreat/ Closing Ceremony at the Old Fort

Throughout the day, various groups will be performing music from the 18th century at the main stage.

There will also be children's activities including story telling, puppet shows and games.

A Sunday church service will be held at 9 a.m. and the closing ceremony that day will take place 30 minutes early at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.