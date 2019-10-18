Can Pete Buttigieg, cool and cerebral, second that emotion?

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - As Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) attempts to climb into the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates, voters will be taking a measure of him in all ways, including whether he can make the kind of personal connection they have come to expect.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, chafes at being labeled an emotionless technocrat, and his supporters cite his intellectual agility as his main draw, particularly against someone like President Donald Trump.

What Buttigieg suggests is his tendency to "compartmentalize" has been a liability for some other candidates, most notably for the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, Michael Dukakis.

Dukakis told The Associated Press that Buttigieg is warm and thoughtful, "but he also happens to be very, very bright, and that, I think, is the biggest part of his appeal."

