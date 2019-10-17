Mt. Vernon acknowledges problem with water bills

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- If you get your water from the City of Mt. Vernon, you may have noticed some incorrect numbers on your bill.

The City wants you to know it is aware that some of the numbers are wrong, but it also wants you to know that the amount due shown on the bill is correct, and you are expected to pay that amount.

Mt. Vernon explained in a post on its Facebook page, erroneous were numbers caused by a problem with the billing software, and the software support team is working to fix it.