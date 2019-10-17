Mt. Vernon acknowledges problem with water bills - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon acknowledges problem with water bills

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- If you get your water from the City of Mt. Vernon, you may have noticed some incorrect numbers on your bill.

The City wants you to know it is aware that some of the numbers are wrong, but it also wants you to know that the amount due shown on the bill is correct, and you are expected to pay that amount.

Mt. Vernon explained in a post on its Facebook page, erroneous were numbers caused by a problem with the billing software, and the software support team is working to fix it.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.