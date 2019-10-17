Body found in West Frankfort - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Coroner tells News 3 his office is investigating the death of a man in West Frankfort.

Marty Leffler says the man's body was found behind the Roll n Up smoke shop and liquor store on Logan Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, October 18.

