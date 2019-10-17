Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Forty-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson, formerly of Camdenton, accepted a plea deal Thursday that requires him to surrender his peace officer license and enter guilty pleas in two related state cases.

Federal prosecutors say Wilson was a Camden County sheriff's deputy when an investigation found he had child pornography on a tablet and two phones he used on and off duty. All of the images were of infant, toddler, and prepubescent children.

Wilson is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to 20 years without parole.

