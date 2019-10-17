Energy Secretary Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning

Turkey's president has responded to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader says a Turkish-U.S. cease-fire deal will save millions of lives, saying that "many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy."
Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to leave his job soon
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (1st Offense) a Class D Felony.
The SIU Alumni Association is celebrating homecoming with a special groundbreaking at the Saluki Alumni Plaza.
The latest survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states showed an improved rural economy this month, but the ongoing trade disputes continue weighing on the economy.
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women's sagging pelvic organs.
Illinois legislators are sharing their condolences with friends and family of long-time Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Juul, the leading e-cigarette company in the U.S. will stop selling flavors that critics say are popular with young vapers.
WSIL - Some light frost is possible Friday morning but overall the day should not be as cold as Thursday. Warmer conditions will return for the weekend along with clouds. ...
Chicago teachers undertaking a massive strike Thursday have so far rejected offers that would increase their pay.
