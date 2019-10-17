Local schools practice earthquake safety

If you get your water from the City of Mt. Vernon, you may have noticed some incorrect numbers on your bill.
If you get your water from the City of Mt. Vernon, you may have noticed some incorrect numbers on your bill.
The Franklin County Coroner tells News 3 his office is investigating the death of a man in West Frankfort.
The Franklin County Coroner tells News 3 his office is investigating the death of a man in West Frankfort.
It's a new week, and that means a new set of nominees for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week.
It's a new week, and that means a new set of nominees for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week.
Donations from our Sack Hunger food drive help families, veterans and the elderly who struggle to make ends meet.
Donations from our Sack Hunger food drive help families, veterans and the elderly who struggle to make ends meet.
People across the country practiced steps to keep them safe in the midst of an earthquake.
People across the country practiced steps to keep them safe in the midst of an earthquake.
Wooden wall art is not necessarily a new thing but for a local business in Saline County they're building dome decor that serves as concealment pieces.
Wooden wall art is not necessarily a new thing but for a local business in Saline County they're building dome decor that serves as concealment pieces.
Proposed federal changes to SNAP benefits will impact nearly a million children across the country.
Proposed federal changes to SNAP benefits will impact nearly a million children across the country.
Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a new bill that would allow student-athletes in the state to make money off their likenesses, endorsements.
Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a new bill that would allow student-athletes in the state to make money off their likenesses, endorsements.
From 80s music icons, magicians and plays there's plenty of live entertainment happening around the region.
From 80s music icons, magicians and plays there's plenty of live entertainment happening around the region.
Turkey's president has responded to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader says a Turkish-U.S. cease-fire deal will save millions of lives, saying that "many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy."
Turkey's president has responded to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader says a Turkish-U.S. cease-fire deal will save millions of lives, saying that "many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy."