Registered sex offender arrested for listing false address

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (1st Offense), which is a Class D Felony.

Sheriff Gilbert says that William Mathis, 39, was not living at the address he had listed as his residence. The Sheriff's Office says Mathis did not have keys to enter the property that he allegedly lived in, and the location did not have power or running water. Upon further investigation, authorities learned that Mathis was instead living in a camper at a family member’s residence.

Additional charges are anticipated once KY Probation and Parole completes their investigation.