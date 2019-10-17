Construction on SIU Alumni Plaza is underway

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Alumni Association is celebrating homecoming week with a special groundbreaking at the Saluki Alumni Plaza.

The plaza is located between Woody Hall and Pulliam Hall on the Carbondale campus.

When completed, the project will feature three Saluki dogs representing past, present, and future students as is demonstrated in the rendering below.

Donations of any amount are invited for Saluki Alumni Plaza. You can click here for more information. All donors will be recognized on a virtual wall.

The project is slated for completion in March.