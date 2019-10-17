Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Missouri church - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Missouri church

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A former church treasurer in Rogersville has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the church.

Shauna Haile pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing.

She was arrested in December 2018 after thefts were discovered at Harvest Community Church of the Nazarene in Rogersville. Haile worked at the church for 13 years.

KY3 reports officials believed about $80,000 was missing from the church.

Court records say Haile told investigators the thefts began when she accidentally used the church's debit card rather than her own. When she realized she wasn't detected, she repeatedly took more money. Records show the money was used for at least two vacations.

Haile is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28 She faces up to 15 years in prison.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

