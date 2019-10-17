Juul to stop selling fruit-flavored pods - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Juul to stop selling fruit-flavored pods

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Juul, the leading e-cigarette company in the U.S. will stop selling flavors that critics say are popular with young vapers.

Only tobacco, mint, and menthol flavors will remain for sale in retail stores in states that still allow the sale of vaping products.

Meanwhile, Juul's mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber flavors have already been removed from the online store-- which was the only place where consumers 21 and over could purchase them.

The company pulled them from retail locations late last year.

Juul also recently announced it was suspending all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the U.S.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.