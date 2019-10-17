Juul to stop selling fruit-flavored pods

(WSIL) -- Juul, the leading e-cigarette company in the U.S. will stop selling flavors that critics say are popular with young vapers.

Only tobacco, mint, and menthol flavors will remain for sale in retail stores in states that still allow the sale of vaping products.

Meanwhile, Juul's mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber flavors have already been removed from the online store-- which was the only place where consumers 21 and over could purchase them.

The company pulled them from retail locations late last year.

Juul also recently announced it was suspending all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the U.S.