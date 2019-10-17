Juul to stop selling fruit-flavored pods

The latest survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states showed an improved rural economy this month, but the ongoing trade disputes continue weighing on the economy.
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women's sagging pelvic organs.
Illinois legislators are sharing their condolences with friends and family of long-time Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Juul, the leading e-cigarette company in the U.S. will stop selling flavors that critics say are popular with young vapers.
WSIL - Some light frost is possible Friday morning but overall the day should not be as cold as Thursday. Warmer conditions will return for the weekend along with clouds. ...
Chicago teachers undertaking a massive strike Thursday have so far rejected offers that would increase their pay.
The Latest on a federal trial over the toll of opioids (all times local):
A 37-year-old Missouri man who had been missing for a week is hospitalized after being found in a wrecked car at the bottom of a ravine.
Chicago teachers are on strike after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation's third-largest school district.
