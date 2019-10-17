Friday: Not as cold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Friday: Not as cold

WSIL - Mostly clear skies expected for at least 1 more day.  Some light frost is possible Friday morning but overall the day should not be as cold as Thursday.  Warmer conditions will return for the weekend along with clouds.  Next solid chance of rain shows up Monday although there is a tiny chance of an isolated shower Saturday. 

Jim has the latest look at the forecast tonight on News 3. 

