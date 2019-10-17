Joplin Globe promotes Andy Ostmeyer to editor

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A long-time employee of The Joplin Globe will be the newspaper's new editor.

Publisher Dale Brendel announced Wednesday that Andy Ostmeyer has been appointed to oversee the paper's digital and print platforms.

Ostmeyer, who is currently managing editor, will replace longtime editor Carol Stark, who died of cancer in August.

Ostmeyer worked in several reporting and editing positions during a 35-year career at the paper, starting as a features writer. He was named metro editor in 2007 and managing editor earlier this year.

Assistant Metro Editor Emily Younker will succeed Ostmeyer as managing editor.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

