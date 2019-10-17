2 Missourians die in train-car wreck in Kansas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Missourians die in train-car wreck in Kansas

DALBEY, Kan. (AP) - Two Missourians were killed when the vehicle they were in was hit by a train in rural northeast Kansas.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie says deputies were called late Wednesday to the scene of the crash near the former settlement of Dalbey.

The Atchison Globe reports Laurie says 34-year-old Jeremy McAfee, of Savannah, Missouri, was found outside the truck. He later died at an Atchison hospital. Deputies found 34-year-old Allison Richardson, of Platte City, Missouri, dead at the scene.

The sheriff said the truck apparently was stopped on the tracks. The train was believed to have been traveling about 45 mph before the crash.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

