The Latest: Jury chosen for opioid trial, but talks continue

Chicago teachers undertaking a massive strike Thursday have so far rejected offers that would increase their pay.
The Latest on a federal trial over the toll of opioids (all times local):
A 37-year-old Missouri man who had been missing for a week is hospitalized after being found in a wrecked car at the bottom of a ravine.
Chicago teachers are on strike after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation's third-largest school district.
Illinois legislators are sharing their condolences with friends and family of long-time Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Clintons release statement praising Cummings
Warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole jewelry and cash from Jackson Jewelers on Thursday, October 10.
One more cool day ahead for us before warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend.
Angler Joseph Capilupo of LaGrange, Illinois caught the state record 7 pounds, 3 ounces fish Monday evening around 10:50 p.m. along the Lake Michigan shoreline in downtown Chicago.
