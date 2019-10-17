Illinois lawmakers mourn death of Rep. Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSIL) -- Illinois legislators are sharing their condolences with friends and family of long-time Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Cummings, an outspoken Democrat for civil rights and low-income families, served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee. He died Thursday from health complications. He was 68 years old.

MORE: Flags will be flown at half-staff for U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL:

“Elijah Cummings loved his community and his country so much that he devoted his life to public service, championing justice, unity, accountability and, most importantly, human decency. When I was first elected, I was honored with the opportunity to work with him on the House Oversight Committee, where I witnessed firsthand what a generous and courageous leader—and how focused on lifting others up—he truly was. Our nation lost a giant today and he will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

US. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, IL:

"Tracy & I send our prayers to the wife & family of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who passed away this morning. Mr. Cummings was a passionate fighter for his hometown of Baltimore and a leader for civil rights. May he rest in peace & may his family find comfort during this difficult time."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL:

"Chairman Cummings was one of the most respected members of the House. He was a man of conviction & dedicated his life to the pursuit of equality & justice for all. Loretta & I send our thoughts & prayers to Chairman Cummings’ family, friends & colleagues. May he rest in peace."

President Trump ordered flags at the White House, military bases and other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff through Friday to honor Cummings. He also tweeted his condolences.