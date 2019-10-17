Chicago teachers say pay bump can't fix deeper problems

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago teachers undertaking a massive strike Thursday have so far rejected offers that would increase their pay.

Illinois law allows the district and the union to negotiate on other issues, but educators can only strike over a few points including pay and benefits. That has kept teachers' earnings at the center of contract talks in the country's third-largest school district.

District officials argue that the city's teachers are among the highest paid in the nation and will continue to be with an offered 16% cost-of-living raise over the next five years.

Union officials say those claims are misleading. The union has proposed a 5% annual raise for the next three years and argue that teachers' last contract didn't keep pace with inflation in the city.

