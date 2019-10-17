Kentucky superintendent pleads not guilty to bribery charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky superintendent pleads not guilty to bribery charge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky school administrators pleaded not guilty to charges they improperly handled sexual abuse allegations against a teacher.

The State Journal reports Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp and Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison entered pleas Tuesday. Kopp is charged with trying to bribe a public servant. Allison is charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse.

A grand jury indicted them last month during the investigation of Todd Joseph Smith, who's charged with sexually abusing children under 16.

The Franklin Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney has said Kopp's charge involves comments he made to a deputy during the investigation. Kopp's lawyers contend he never offered the deputy anything.

Allison's lawyer says he hasn't seen evidence against her.

Kopp, who remains in his position, wouldn't comment on Allison's status.

