Mt. Vernon Police searching for theft suspect

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole jewelry and cash from Jackson Jewelers on Thursday, October 10.

Surveillance photos show a white male wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. According to police, he left the store before the crime had been discovered.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at (618) 242-8477.