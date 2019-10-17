Mt. Vernon Police searching for theft suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police searching for theft suspect

Posted: Updated:

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole jewelry and cash from Jackson Jewelers on Thursday, October 10. 

Surveillance photos show a white male wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. According to police, he left the store before the crime had been discovered. 

?

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at (618) 242-8477.

