Mt. Vernon Police searching for theft suspect

The Mt. Vernon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they believe stole jewelry and cash from Jackson Jewelers on Thursday, October 10.
One more cool day ahead for us before warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend.
Angler Joseph Capilupo of LaGrange, Illinois caught the state record 7 pounds, 3 ounces fish Monday evening around 10:50 p.m. along the Lake Michigan shoreline in downtown Chicago.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Diary of Anne Frank is being put on by the Jackson County Stage Company.
An inmate at the McCracken County Jail walked away from the facility Wednesday.
The family of a five-year-old girl from Kentucky hopes you'll help them keep her memory alive, by donating to the hospital that tried to save her life.
A recent article published by Business Insider uses data to prove what many people who live in our area have been saying for a while-- people are leaving Illinois.
Several beef products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli.
Authorities want you to be aware of some significant differences between hemp and cannabis as they investigate the theft of more than $8,000 worth of the industrial plant.
A new law for cat owners in Illinois is set to take effect January first.
