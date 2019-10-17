Backroads: Brown Custom Woodworks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Backroads: Brown Custom Woodworks

ELDORADO (WSIL) -- Wooden wall art is not necessarily a new thing but for a local business in Saline County they're building dome decor that serves as concealment pieces.

Adam and Amanda Brown own Brown Custom Woodworks in Eldorado and where they build concealment furniture and patriotic wall art.  

Adam, a custom cabinet and furniture builder says he's a third-generation woodworker and learned the skills as a young child. He added that he enjoys the challenge of custom orders and the freedom to be creative. 

Adam says concealment flags and barn quilts are the company's top sellers and he's busy building inventory in anticipation of the holiday season. 

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis' tour of the workshop.

For more information check out Brown Custom Woodworks' Facebook page or call (618) 841-3781.

