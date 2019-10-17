Backroads: Brown Custom Woodworks

Wooden wall art is not necessarily a new thing but for a local business in Saline County they're building dome decor that serves as concealment pieces.
Proposed federal changes to SNAP benefits will impact nearly a million children across the country.
Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a new bill that would allow student-athletes in the state to make money off their likenesses, endorsements.
From 80s music icons, magicians and plays there's plenty of live entertainment happening around the region.
Turkey's president has responded to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. leader says a Turkish-U.S. cease-fire deal will save millions of lives, saying that "many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy."
Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to leave his job soon
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (1st Offense) a Class D Felony.
The SIU Alumni Association is celebrating homecoming with a special groundbreaking at the Saluki Alumni Plaza.
The latest survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states showed an improved rural economy this month, but the ongoing trade disputes continue weighing on the economy.
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women's sagging pelvic organs.
