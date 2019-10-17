Local entertainment in October

MARION (WSIL) -- From 80s music icons to magicians and plays there's plenty of live entertainment happening around the region.

Marion Cultural and Civic Executive Director Josh Benson has put together a short list of some of the events happening in October.

PADUCAH

Carson Center

Jordan Feliz - The Faith Tour - October 26



Reza - The Edge of Illusion - October 29

Market House Theater

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach - October 17 - 20

CARBONDALE

SIU Theater Department

Evil Dead - The Musical October 17 - 20 & 24 - 27

Stage Company

Diary of Anne Frank - October 17 - 20

MARION

Marion Cultural and Civic Center

AbraCadabra Live - October 18



Bryan Duncan - October 19

Ronnie Milsap - October 25 -- SOLD OUT

Tiffany - October 26