Local entertainment in October

Local entertainment in October

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- From 80s music icons to magicians and plays there's plenty of live entertainment happening around the region.

Marion Cultural and Civic Executive Director Josh Benson has put together a short list of some of the events happening in October.

PADUCAH

Carson Center 
Jordan Feliz - The Faith Tour - October 26


Reza - The Edge of Illusion -  October 29

Market House Theater 
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach - October 17 - 20

CARBONDALE

SIU Theater Department 
Evil Dead - The Musical October 17 - 20 & 24 - 27

Stage Company 
Diary of Anne Frank - October 17 - 20

MARION

Marion Cultural and Civic Center 
AbraCadabra Live - October 18


Bryan Duncan - October 19
Ronnie Milsap - October 25 -- SOLD OUT
Tiffany - October 26

