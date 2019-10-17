Former IRS employee accused of stealing $5K from taxpayers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former IRS employee accused of stealing $5K from taxpayers

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former IRS employee who is accused of stealing more than $5,000 from taxpayers has been arrested.

The Kansas City Star reports that the grand jury indictment was unsealed Wednesday after the arrest of 39-year-old Tamara Miller, who was employed as a data transcriber at the IRS in Kansas City. She is charged with two counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and two counts of theft of public money.

She's accused of funneling taxpayer refund money to accounts she set up and controlled. The indictment says she did that by using identification information from the tax returns, including names and Social Security numbers, to open accounts at online banks that issued prepaid debit cards.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

