Frosty morning Thursday, but a warm up is on the way for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- One more cool day ahead for us before warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend. 

High pressure is positioned just to the south and west of the region, keeping light winds from the north and west sticking around for one more day. 

Friday morning, temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s, but southerly winds will bump afternoon temperatures back into the upper 60s. 

Another weak cold front is expected on Saturday with a small chance for an isolated shower by the afternoon. Most of the rain will stay west of our region, but a stray shower may hold together to around the Mississippi River. 

The next big cold front is expected on Monday. Ahead of the front, strong south winds will push temperatures back into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms are expected late Sunday night into Monday ahead of the cold front. There's still some uncertainty on the timing of the front. If the cold front arrives in the morning, the risk for severe storms will be lower, but if it holds off until the afternoon, there would be a risk for a few strong storms.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will be tracking the warmer weather and that next cold front on News 3. 

