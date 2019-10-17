Illinois state record smallmouth bass caught in Lake Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois state record smallmouth bass caught in Lake Michigan

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Illinois has a new state record for smallmouth bass. 

Angler Joseph Capilupo of LaGrange, Illinois caught the state record 7 pounds, 3 ounces fish Monday evening around 10:50 p.m. along the Lake Michigan shoreline in downtown Chicago. The fish was 22 ¼ inches long and had a girth of 16 ½ inches.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed the state record catch. The fish shattered the old record by 12 ounces. That fish weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was caught in a Fulton County strip cut in 1985. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.