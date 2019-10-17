Pets of the Week: October 17, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's all about the dogs in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Rosco is a gorgeous Hound-mix, about 4-years-old, and weighs 70-lbs. He is hoping to find a real home of his own. He is at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Pippy is a Boxer/Pit-mix. He is housebroken, neutered, and up to date on his shots. Pippy is also good with other dogs. Contact Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion to adopt him.

Zeus is a 2-year-old Pomeranian. He is a good lap dog. He is staying at the City of Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Meet Dexter. He does better in a home with older or no children. Dexter loves his treats and toys and will let you know if you get too close to them. Dexter does great on a leash and loves to go for walks. Stop in at the Wayne County Humane Society in Fairfield to see if Dexter will be your best friend.

The lone female in the bunch is a beautiful Lab. She is 4-years-old, spayed, and good with other dogs and cats. She can be found at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon.