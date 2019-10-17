The Diary of Anne Frank playing at the Varsity Center

The Diary of Anne Frank is being put on by the Jackson County Stage Company.

The play, written by Wendy Kesselman, is being held at the Varsity Center and is a little different than earlier versions of the play.

Although the story still follow Frank and her family hiding in an Amsterdam attic from Nazi occupation during WWII, Kesselman's version is more authentic.

According to the Stage Company, it features material from Frank's father, which have previously been left out, and more Jewish references.

Preview of The Diary of Anne Frank:

An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. In this gripping new adaptation, newly discovered writings from the diary of Anne Frank, as well as survivor accounts, are interwoven to create a contemporary impassioned story of the lives of people persecuted under Nazi rule.

The play is being shown at the Varsity Center in Carbondale.

Showings include October 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th at 2 p.m.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for students, except on Thursdays when the cost of a ticket is $7.

For more information, click here.