Search for escaped McCracken County Jail inmate

Search for escaped McCracken County Jail inmate

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- An inmate at the McCracken County Jail escaped from the facility Wednesday. Jailer, David Knight, says Christopher Peevyhouse walked away from the McCracken County Jail's welding course facility at around 6:40p.m.

The welding course is held at 2400 Washington. Knight says Peevyhouse was classified as an inmate that was able to work in the community.

Peevyhouse was last seen wearing a grey colored sweat shirt, dark pants, and a baseball style cap. Anyone with information is ask to call 270-444-8550 or 911.

