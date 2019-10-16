Census data shows people are leaving Illinois

(WSIL) -- A recent article published by Business Insider uses data to prove what many people who live in our area have been saying for a while-- people are leaving Illinois.

The article takes a look at U.S. Census information from 2010 to 2018 and breaks down the areas that are seeing the biggest losses of population in the Midwest.

Of the list of 20 Midwestern metro areas, nine are in Illinois-- including the top three. Southern Illinois is also included.

Areas that are absent from the list include the Metro East and Champaign-Urbana.

You can click here to read the entire list. The Illinois entries are listed below.

19. Springfield, Illinois, had a net population loss of 5,327 or 2.5% of the metro's 2010 population of 210,170.

13. Bloomington, Illinois, had a net population loss of 5,169 or 2.8% of the metro's 2010 population of 186,133.

12. Carbondale-Marion, Illinois, had a net population loss of 4,116 or 3.3% of the metro's 2010 population of 126,575.

10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin, had a net population loss of 365,909 or 3.9% of the metro's 2010 population of 9,461,105.

8. Kankakee, Illinois, had a net population loss of 5,386 or 4.7% of the metro's 2010 population of 113,449.

6. Peoria, Illinois, had a net population loss of 18,737 or 4.9% of the metro's 2010 population of 379,186.

3. Rockford, Illinois, had a net population loss of 20,375 or 5.8% of the metro's 2010 population of 349,431.

2. Decatur, Illinois, had a net population loss of 7,220 or 6.5% of the metro's 2010 population of 110,768.

1. Danville, Illinois, had a net population loss of 5,455 or 6.7% of the metro's 2010 population of 81,625.