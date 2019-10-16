Five year old loses fight to lifelong battle with leukemia

MURRAY (WSIL) -- The family of a five-year-old girl from Kentucky hopes you'll help them keep her memory alive, by donating to the hospital that tried to save her life.

Zoey Mae Smith's family announced on its Facebook page that she passed away Wednesday, after a lifelong battle with leukemia. The girl had just stopped chemotherapy because the family says the treatments were not working.

Now the family wants to help other children fighting to stay alive. They're asking that any expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. You can make that donation in remembrance of Zoey Mae.

You can leave tributes and messages to the family, and find funeral arrangements for Zoey Mae here.